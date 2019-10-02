A buddy and I were riding our motorcycles through North Platte on Saturday evening, Aug. 3, on our way to the Sturgis Rally. My bike was critically low on oil, and I could not find a place open that had the special oil I needed for the bike. While I was stopped in front of a closed auto parts store, a kind North Platte citizen, Jerry Halouska, stopped and asked if he could help us. He had the synthetic oil at his nearby shop, Bud’s Repair, and offered to open his shop to help solve our dilemma. Mr. Halouska represented your city very well, and I am so grateful he went out of his way to help us. I will recall his generous kindness and think highly of your city anytime I am traveling through that part of Nebraska.
Jim Anderson
Nashville, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.