The Fair is over and young people have finished the season with their projects. They’ve learned skills and lessons that they will carry through for the rest of their lives.
Parents, leaders, teachers can take a breath of relief as they get a reprieve before thinking ahead to next year’s plans. There is another group of people who have also contributed to the lives of these young people who don’t ask for much recognition, but do what they do to encourage the hard work put in by these young people.
These are the people who sponsor awards, plaques, trophies, etc., that give these kids an extra pat on the back for the work they do. And the people who make a point to attend the livestock and bake sale and the cake auction at the fair; who go the extra mile to pay (literally) a reward bonus to these young people and show their support for all the months of planning, time, energy, hard work and even tears and disappointments that went into their projects.
We notice your support of 4-H and we want to shout out and thank you for the time, effort and money you have contributed to the community and to these young people. Thank you! You make a difference!
Melodie Loostrom
Lincoln County Farm Bureau
