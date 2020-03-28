Editor’s note: This letter was sent to The Telegraph from the Lincoln County Detention Center. It has been edited only to correct spelling.
Marshall Dillon’s — Oh, I mean Sheriff Kramers Jail:
I recently had the opportunity to spend a weeks vacation evaluating, researching and appraising the efficiencies of the Lincoln County Detention Center from the inside. Though called Lincoln County Detention Center, it serves the North Platte Police Department as well as a jail for the Nebraska Department of Corrections and some Federal inmates.
Sheriff Jerome Kramer and his staff do a very good job for the most part in running a fair, yet tight operation. Activities for the inmates in my opinion could be increased as other than TV, playing dice and card games or walking laps around the pod — not much. One thing that I feel needs to be said is that I realize that inmates have committed violations of the law, yet they are human beings. As a human being we all make errors in judgment which does not change the fact that we are human. The detention center has approached the county commissioners and the community to ask to increase its size. That would add income to the county as Lincoln County receives money to have state, Federal and other county overload inmates. It also would increase employment to staff additional inmates. As for inmates by and large one could not find a finer group of individuals. Respectful and supportive of one another. Intelligent human beings, hard working individuals which errored. Things work extremely slow on the inside. Trying to communicate with the outside is virtually impossible if one has no money on their books or have no memory of their loved one’s phone number. I felt bad I could not express my condolences to a friend, Jim Carman, former NPPD officer, former Lincoln County Sheriff and current city councilman on the passing of his wife. R.I.P. Paula.
In conclusion I would have to say that people that have never been incarcerated have no true sense of what [Editor: letter ends here]
Larry Lee Britton
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.