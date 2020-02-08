Everything is constantly changing: industry, agriculture, energy production, etc. We progress in every aspect of American life on an almost daily basis, yet our education curriculum seems to be at a standstill. The United States of America is facing a great deal of social issues, and one way this can be changed is through the reformation of our educational institutions.
We have slowly begun to integrate awareness in regards to bullying, mental health and disabilities, but we still have not added the climate crisis to our educational agenda. Sure, there might be a short bit in our high school biology class, but when are we going to see an entire course on environmental concerns made mandatory?
We are experiencing wildfires, floods, extinctions and more, yet there are a number of Americans who still claim that these events are not caused by human action. With the proper educational curriculum set forth for a new generation, perhaps we can ensure that this mindset is a thing of the past.
We need to educate our children on the importance of protecting our planet. Not through fear but through appreciation and dedication. As parents and educators we need to incorporate ways to encourage and inspire our children to participate in environmental stewardship.
Natasha Gonzalez
Columbus
