In moving back to North Platte after living here for 25 years, then in Omaha for 16, I can see North Platte with a new enlightenment.
One thing is: Get rid of the brick streets. It dates the city, Also, they are now such a trip hazard. The truth in the saying “What you are trying to keep is what you should delete” is so true here, along with taking down the high curbs.
Too bad North Platte has a thing to always keep the unsightly Hotel Pawnee, which is so past its prime. Now it is just a huge eyesore — that corner would be perfect to put an attractive area like the one honoring Keith Blackledge.
Rebecca Berg
North Platte
