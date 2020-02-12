In response to Jay Ambrose’s column in Friday’s paper:
After the Republican vote to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial, they’ve pretty much anointed Trump as a dictator.
Impeachment is the only check on a president who won’t follow the rule of law, especially since the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel opinion that a sitting president is constitutionally immune from indictment and criminal prosecution.
His first argument — that Trump is the most watched president in history and that staffers will keep him in check — only works if Trump cares about what anybody but his base thinks. Fewer and fewer staffers will speak out against Trump because they’ve seen that because of the Republican Senate, nothing will happen to Trump and he will retaliate against them.
Secondly, the administrative state risks the same retaliation as staffers. With all the Cabinet departments run by Trump toadies, they’ll all jump through Trump’s hoops.
Thirdly, as for the courts stopping Trump, Mitch McConnell has already shown his proclivity for appointing right-wing judges to open federal court seats. He denied President Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court, against precedent, to get the judge he wanted on the court.
With more and more conservative judges ruling to take away your civil rights, do you really think they’ll stop Trump?
A Mitch McConnell-led Senate will prevent any attempt to limit Trump’s power and Attorney General William Barr, who acts like the president’s personal attorney instead of the American people’s, will use the power of the Justice Department to persecute Trump’s enemies.
So until the Democrats take back control of the Senate, Trump is a dictator in everything but name only.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
