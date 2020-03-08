I attended (mayoral candidate) Lonnie Parsons’ town hall meeting at Another Round Thursday night. Mr. Parsons has some good ideas and a knowledge of city government and how it operates.
At times during the discussion that evening, I was rude and disrespectful. I interrupted and cut Mr. Parsons off several times. I also went off on a little bit of a rant on a subject I am very passionate about.
This was Mr. Parsons’ time to present his ideas and opinions. Since this happened in a public forum, I feel I owe him a public apology.
Mr. Parsons, I apologize for my behavior. I took your time to express my opinions, which was wrong.
You were a gentleman; I was not.
Mark Woods
North Platte
-Editor’s note: Mark Woods is a City Council candidate in Ward 4.
