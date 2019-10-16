I would like to take this time to thank the coordinators of the Alzheimer’s Walk at Cody Park on Sept. 22 for letting me help serve submarine sandwiches and Runzas with chips to everyone who stopped by for lunch before the walk. Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease, and to have this annual walk helps give hope that there will someday be a cure to this disease. Thanks again.
Dan J. Studley
North Platte
