This is just a friendly warning to area North Platte Telegraph readers (and please don’t panic): In response to the recent toilet-paper hoarding epidemic, I have it by good authority that there is an explosive counterrun on toilet bowl plungers, both left- and right-handed models. Yes, rumor has it that huge toilet plunger conglomerates can’t keep up with the demand. So, if you take my advice and want to avoid a nasty situation, you’ll buy up a dozen or so while the supply lasts. Good luck.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala
