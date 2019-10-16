Lori Clinch’s recent column on finding feral kittens was entertaining, but also troubling. The feral kittens went to her neighbor as barn cats — good news for them, but bad news for birds.
In the last few decades, roughly 30% of North America’s birds have disappeared. Habitat destruction leads the reasons. In Nebraska, we, too, are guilty: forage plowed under, wetlands destroyed, lethal windows. Then come our cats.
Cats kill from 1 billion to 3 billion birds every year. And a bird killed isn’t just one bird erased; exponentially, it erases hundreds of birds.
Songbirds can live from 8 to 12 years. Conservatively, if that one bird had just one nesting offspring, and future offspring did the same, in only four nesting seasons that’s 16 birds lost. One more year? Thirty-two birds. One more? The devastation is obvious.
And unless they are spayed or neutered, those barn cats will breed more barn cats, multiplying the bird loss. This is not the fault of our cats. Cats only follow instinct.
Human beings are expected to force more than a million species into extinction, an ecosystem in crisis. If you allow your cat to kill birds, you are a part of this tragedy. Love your cat, but protect our birds.
Linda Deeds
North Platte
