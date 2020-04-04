Suppose someone in this COVID-19 crisis gets tested, say, on a given Monday. They get results and they luckily get a result of ‘negative’ when results are in. But they go out and touch the handle of a gasoline pump infected with COVID germs or get coughed on accidentally by a person who is “positive” (and who may not know it) just days later. Logic holds that person could turn from a “negative” into a “positive” carrier of the virus (maybe in a short timeframe).
People need to focus on medicinal cures and not get lulled into complacency to prematurely celebrate when conditions seemingly improve.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.