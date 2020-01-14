It is imperative that every American understands the dangers of communism. Communist leaders seek to take advantage of everything and everyone who falls within their reach. All freedoms are lost. Property, bank accounts, decent pay, land — everything is confiscated. We adults must teach our young people about these things. It has become obvious to me that our radical politicos in D.C. are already being corrupted by those who seek to become our communist leaders.
America is a capitalist nation. Our citizens have rights. All will be lost, people, under communism.
Geral John Pinault
North Platte
