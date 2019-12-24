Dec. 10 was an amazing day at McDonald School as all the students, staff, families, friends celebrated “Big Dan” Koehler’s birthday with singing “Happy birthday, Big Dan.” He also received a van!
A special thank you to parent Dana Songster, who got the money drive started, and the families, students, staff, friends who donated. Bill Summers for the big red bow, news media for the great coverage, Jenna Campbell for the NPHS cheerleaders, Floyd White (Big Dan’s buddy) for giving us the information we needed to get this accomplished.
Big Dan, we appreciate all the love, kindness and high fives you give to all the students and also for keeping our great McDonald School shining! You are truly an amazing person. And to Dana Songster, for all you did so that we got to make Big Dan’s 57th birthday one he will never forget.
Sheila White, McDonald School volunteer
North Platte
