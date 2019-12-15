You’ve probably heard about surprise medical bills. Patients often receive them after being treated by a physician or hospital that was outside their insurance network. Patients thought they were covered — because what else is the point of insurance? — but find out that their insurers don’t reimburse out-of-network bills.
Many rural patients don’t have a lot of options. The nearest hospital might be out of network or have physicians that are not within their insurance network. In emergencies, insurers cannot expect rural patients to drive hours to find an in-network physician or hospital.
Congress can close this loophole. The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act would shield patients from surprise medical bills, and under the bill, it wouldn’t matter what the network status is of the hospital you are rushed to during an emergency. You’re covered by your insurance plan, as you were promised when you first enrolled. That’s fair.
I am confident that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer will support the bill. They have been longtime champions of patients, targeting crony health care schemes in the past. With support from our senators, we can put an end to surprise medical bills.
Shane Greckel
Bloomfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.