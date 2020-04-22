In response to Michael Leet:
Aren’t things bad enough? Why cheap shots at the president and Republican voters in Saturday’s letter to the editor?
The blood on hands would be on China’s!
The first U.S. case of COVID-19 was Jan. 9. The travel ban was Jan. 31 after a lot of misinformation from China and WHO. Next the West Coast was hit.
The Dems like to take President Trump out of context. For example, Joe Biden claimed Trump made no effort to get medical professionals to China. Wrong! He offered on Jan. 6. There were other examples from Joe, no surprise.
The blame game should not target Trump. He cannot be blamed for shortages of supplies from previous administrations. Test kits seem bottlenecked. We’ll see in November how America feels.
100% of the blame for COVID-19 is on China. Perhaps one should blame the CEOs and lackey boards for outsourcing our drug supply to China!
Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, is proposing a bill in that direction.
America should speak with one voice in this terrible situation. May the vaccine come sooner than later.
Dennis Beavers
Cozad
