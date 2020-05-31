In reference to state Sen. Mike Groene’s article (column, May 28) minimizing the coronavirus pandemic. Over 100,000 deaths in the USA in approximately four months are, according to Groene, just a scare tactic, perhaps a hoax, not at all an issue to the self-assessed “practical man.” A man of true grit, such as the brave-hearted Sen. Groene; Mike, you truly are a keyboard warrior.
Your periodic self-righteous blather, dutifully published by The Telegraph, makes about as much sense as someone appointing you as chairman of the Education Committee. As you boldly drive down to Lincoln for the July Unicameral session, do not wear a seat belt, senator, be a man’s man! Travel early to allow time for a stop by the governor’s mansion; Ricketts’ lawn is not going to mow itself.
Dave O’Neill
North Platte
