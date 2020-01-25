I cannot believe North Platte is going to spend $2 million-plus on having the bricks in two of the downtown streets taken out and reset. Please rethink this. North Platte has so many seniors living here and those bricks are such a trip hazard. I would love to wander in the downtown district but not at the expense of maybe having an injury.
I am glad to read they may address the curb situation. But the resetting of a brick street — good grief!
Rebecca Berg
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.