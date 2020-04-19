Even though many Nebraska workers have been asked to remain at home during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, that isn’t the case for many of our friends and neighbors who hold jobs in frontline positions. This includes health care workers, emergency response personnel and others who put themselves at risk daily on our behalf. Many of these workers have the added responsibility of ensuring their own children are being well cared for while they work to reduce the impact of the pandemic in our own neighborhoods and communities.
That means our need for safe, clean, well-appointed child care programs is more urgent than ever — and right now, those programs need our help.
A recent statewide survey of child care providers found these programs are in growing need of cleaning materials, diapers, formula and other supplies. Naturally, many Nebraska households are facing similar challenges. But for child care programs, the stakes are especially high. Doing our best to provide for the needs of young children in care also means doing our best for their parents — especially those who risk their own health and safety to protect ours.
Here in the High Plains, we are looking for community-driven solutions that will help child care providers access the supplies and materials they need to stay in operation during this difficult time. Even if you can’t donate these supplies yourself, consider other ways you might be able to connect providers with the resources they need.
If you can offer assistance in any way, please email croche@esusixteen.org.
Cheryl Roche
ESU 16 High Plains Early Learning Connection Coordinator
Ogallala
