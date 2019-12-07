One doesn’t have to look far in our community to see people doing what is right and good. A local effort to make sure our overseas soldiers feel the comfort of Christmas has been taken on by Operation Christmas Card and its leader, Char Merrill-Swalberg. Char has given time and spirit to see that Christmas cheer is sent in the form of treat-filled boxes and cards to our military personnel.
Community Connections Assets Teams, Community Connections Impact Team and Community Connections Mentoring and the North Platte High School Key Club put more than 20 of these boxes and cards together in November so the packages could be received in time for the holidays. The North Platte Senior Center provided a perfect venue for the collection of holiday goodwill, people ready to thank our troops and countless small gifts our soldiers will enjoy. Dominos gave enough pizza so that all who participated that night had a warm and exceptionally popular meal!
The boxes will now begin to find our deployed military personnel and remind them they are supported, prayed for and celebrated. For more information on how you can provide our military with seasonal care packages, please contact Char at 308-520-9516.
Thank you to everyone who donated to this effort and who continue to make a positive difference in our world,
Jayna Schaaf
Community Connections Executive Director
