We would like to thank all donors to the Lincoln County Government Day event on Oct. 2.
This day is so special to the kids at all of the Lincoln County Schools! We had 260-plus students and teachers from Brady, Hershey, Maxwell, North Platte High School, Project Search, St. Patrick’s High School, Sutherland and Wallace. They were able to observe the legal system by a mock trial, presentation by Emergency Management, and tour the courthouse and detention center. A lunch was provided to all who attended as well as receiving door prizes.
The teachers and students all voiced their appreciation and gratitude for providing this very informative event. This day will be a benefit for all students throughout their lives with services provided by Lincoln County.
The donors for the event were: NebraskaLand National Bank, Walmart Distribution Center, D & N Event Center, First National Bank, Beveridge Well Drilling, Brouillette Law Office, Western Nebraska Bank, Coca-Cola, Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Equitable Bank, Hershey State Bank, Adams Bank & Trust, Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne PC, Title Services of the Plains, Paloucek, Herman & Wurl Law Offices.
We could not make this day so special without you. We appreciate your continued support for the youth of Lincoln County.
Thank you!
Terry Heessel,
Lincoln County Deputy Clerk,
on behalf of Lincoln county officials and American Legion posts of Lincoln County
