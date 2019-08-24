I got a kick out of Colorado Pete Kuntz’s letter. He comes unglued like most lefties when someone doesn’t agree with the climate change hoax. The Maywood postal people (Michael Scott letter to the editor, Aug. 4) at least have a sense of humor.
When I was in high school in the late 1960s, they were predicting the coming Ice Age. We were all going to starve because it was too cold to grow food.
Then we were all going to starve because of overpopulation. Now we’re all going to die because it’s one or two degrees warmer on the average.
They want the U.S. to commit economic suicide but do not make China or India cut their emissions. Maybe all the billions of people in Asia could quit exhaling and we could satisfy the so-called problem.
I have no problem with solar or wind power if it’s viable. So far it isn’t.
Mr. Scott is correct. It’s about power, control and money.
Jim Kohl
Ogallala