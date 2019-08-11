“A true tale of man-made climate change” (letter to the editor, Aug. 4) is the kind of thing that makes little towns in the Heartland look bad. Climate change is no joke. It’s cost U.S. taxpayers over $1.6 trillion in climate disasters so far, and as global temperatures continue to soar, it’s now costing us hundreds of billions every year (NOAA.gov). It’s soon going to get a lot worse. The National Academy of Sciences says we have just a decade to phase out fossil fuels if we are to have any chance of preventing “catastrophic” climate change.
The only thing that’s keeping us from doing that is political corruption. The only accelerated global warming deniers in existence are conservatives. That’s because the GOP is now a wholly owned subsidiary of this country’s biggest fossil fuel corporations, which fund their political campaigns (opensecrets.org).
Solar and wind energy are now cheaper than any fossil fuel; that’s with storage included and without subsidies (Forbes, Lazard). If we scale them up nationally, they’ll be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, August 2018). That’s not happening because GOP members of Congress are not voting in the best interests of their constituents, but in the best interests of the fossil fuel industry.
Whether you believe climate change is man-made or not, it makes no economic sense to stick with more expensive fossil fuels that also cost taxpayers over $20 billion annually in totally unnecessary subsidies (much more than clean energy gets) and over $800 billion annually in medical bills for carbon-caused illnesses (forbes.com).
Pete Kuntz
Northglenn, Colorado