I would like to express my thanks to the city of North Platte for having such a wonderful program in the Memorial Tree Program, a program honoring loved ones that saves the taxpayers money to repopulate the parks.
In the early 1980s North Platte suffered tornado winds that destroyed so many trees in Cody Park, my family’s backyard and the place of Buffalo Bill’s “Old Glory Blowout.” How many kids could boast of having a swimming pool and a merry-go-round in their backyard?
Fresh in my mind and heart I go to the thoughts of my closest friends and their parents. I and a dear friend, Don Milroy, traveled to Kearney recently to attend an open house for one of those parents, as mine have passed. The occasion was for Robert and Virginia McFarland Decker, for Robert’s 90th birthday and Virginia’s in May.
I presented him with a certificate indicating I had purchased a tree in their honor. I had not seen Robert and his wife in 48 years. Since then I have purchased five additional trees for parents of classmates that were as much my parents as my biological ones — parents stemming from a close-knit family created out of Lincoln School, which all five of my siblings and I attended, and a school that my older brother and his wife still assist children in learning at least three days a week.
The tree program is a truly excellent program of the city, run with guidance of a great parks and cemetery director, Lyle Minshull, and with tremendous help from Paul Huebner and his staff at Huebner’s Lawn and Garden. Service, thoughtfulness and trees.
Larry Lee Britton
North Platte
