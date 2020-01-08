Once again, our community came together to make the Community Christmas Dinner a huge success. Over 650 people were served a holiday meal complete with turkey, ham and all the trimmings.
Many from our community provided financial donations and volunteer help to prepare and serve the meal. We especially want to thank the following businesses for their support: Sunset Construction, Rosenberg Insurance, Community First Bank, Pederson & Troshynski Law Firm, NebraskaLand National Bank, U-Save Pharmacy and Gary’s Super Foods.
Musical entertainment by Dr. Kim Baxter and Job Vigil was enjoyed throughout the afternoon.
We are truly blessed to live in a community with such a generous heart. Thank you again to all who helped in any way. God bless each of you!
Carla Freeman
Harvest Christian Fellowship
North Platte
