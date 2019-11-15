The North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to thank Shelly Arensdorf, organizer of Cowboy Christmas; the vendors; and the many generous patrons who contributed to our fundraiser at this year’s event. Held on Nov. 2-3 at the D&N Event Center, the 2019 Cowboy Christmas featured 72 vendors and over 2,500 people attended. Those who attended contributed canned goods and/or a freewill offering for entrance to the event. Our pantry received 49 crates of canned goods and $1,790 in donations. The funds will be used to purchase much-needed staple food items from the Food Bank for the Heartland at greatly reduced prices.
The food pantry also would like to thank David Flott and the staff of the UNL Extension Service for Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties for their donations of fresh produce from the Master Gardener plots at the State Farm Road location. From late May to early November, our pantry received generous donations of cabbage, green beans, onions, tomatoes, melons, squash and more from the program. In that six-month period, we provided food to 784 families and 1,870 individuals from North Platte and the surrounding communities. The fresh produce was greatly appreciated by our patrons.
Jennifer Swoboda
North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry
