In times of uncertainty and crisis, it is often difficult to find things to be grateful for. The Goodfellow Shoe Fund Board would like to reach out to our wonderful community and the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation to say we are grateful. The generous donations we received on North Platte Giving Day overwhelmed us. These gifts to Goodfellow Shoe Fund will allow us to purchase 70 pairs of shoes for children in need who reside in Lincoln County. Last year we purchased 530 pairs of school shoes, and with the current crisis we are quite certain that there will be many more requests for our services.
Our organization was founded in 1947 following another world crisis, and just like today the community stepped forward to meet a need. North Platte, Lincoln County and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, thank you.
Paulette Stefka
President, Goodfellow Shoe Fund Board
