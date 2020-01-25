Well, railroad corporate greed is at it again: running two trains in one, using only one crew. These long trains are tying up crossings, emergency crews, and sadly they really don’t care as long as the high-roller stockholders and upper management raise the bottom line.
Now it is a one-engineer crew they want. (Picture) a train running through a town with hazardous material and the engineer has an emergency. Their argument: We have microwave and satellite to cover that event ... really? One cloud over your TV at home and it is out.
Have we forgotten World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East wars when it was all hands on deck moving military equipment from coast to coast? Can you imagine in a remote part of the U.S., a military supply train in a snowstorm with a simple air hose problem waiting for days for someone to fix it? Again, they just don’t care!
It is obvious the Federal Railroad Administration has been sucked in, but where is the Department of Defense?
I proudly worked eight positions on the railroad when management, employees and this country were one.
Mr. Edd Bailey, rest in peace, but your beloved railroad is under attack.
Larry L. Golden
North Platte
