I need to correct a part of my Letter to the Editor published in Wednesday’s Telegraph. In my letter I stated that it was a Kurdish soldier who had infiltrated Al-Baghdadi’s inner circle to provide the intel that led to the successful raid on his compound. It was in fact a disillusioned ISIS fighter who provided the Kurds with the information. The Kurds then shared this information with the U.S. so that we could accomplish this raid.
While this does not change the fact that the Kurds continue to assist the U.S. even though we have betrayed them, I wanted to correct what I had written. It is important that we share the truth with each other.
Michael Cook
North Platte
