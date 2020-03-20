It’s becoming increasingly difficult to witness all the negativity shared in this time of crisis.
COVID-19 is upon us.
This we know.
Our human race is enduring a global pandemic, at the same time, in real time.
Our global tree has been shaken.
It’s becoming increasingly apparent that we are all mere humans and we are all in this together. The struggle is real and will get worse before it gets better.
No matter your race, creed, nationality, ethnicity ... no matter who you are ... you are and will feel its effects.
... And it’s only just started.
So ...
Rather than being critical of how it’s being handled.
Rather than latching on to a conspiracy theory.
Rather than being the negative and divisive.
BE POSITIVE.
We have a tremendous opportunity before us.
Use the social distance to become closer to others in your world ... in our world.
When you see or hear of someone struggling ... help them.
When you yourself are struggling ... reach out.
If you have an idea you think will help your community, no matter how big or small, share it with someone that can help you get it implemented.
Check on the neighbor you’ve never met.
Connect with the people you love.
Make new friends whether if it’s from 6 feet away or online.
Go for a walk and appreciate our earth.
Look people in the eyes instead of looking at your phone.
Be part of the calm not the storm.
Be positive ... not divisive.
Care for and about other humans.
Our world has become populated by self-absorbed, cellphone-driven, noncaring humans who seem to be experts in every field.
Our tree needed shaken.
There is no question we will all walk away from this with a a greater understanding of our own mortality and the fragility of our human race.
I intend to look at this as an opportunity to become a better person rather than as an inconvenience to my minuscule life.
I would encourage you to do the same.
Russ Jones
North Platte
