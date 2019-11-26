Seems the Democrats expect a double justice standard. Biden demands quid pro quo in regard to the investigation of his son/Burisma and gets it! Trump hints at it: result, impeachment inquiry.
A neutral observer would see that Rep. Adam Schiff’s witnesses operate primarily on hearsay.
The Mueller “hoax” was based on Russian misinformation paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Was this a first in U.S. history along with FISA abuse?
Now we have an inquiry based on a “whistleblower” whom the Republicans know as Eric Ciaramella. The Dems want to protect him. It appears he is a Democrat.
Of course the media is clueless.
If the impeachment goes to the Senate, it is dead based on current data. Isn’t the Constitution wonderful?
This infighting is killing America!
Dennis Beavers
Cozad
