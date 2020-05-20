One again we had to see a letter from Ron Holscher tearing down the Republican Party and our president. Enough is enough, Ron. You can find nothing right about anything, and I for one am tired of it.
Your Democratic Party has done absolutely nothing during the term of President Trump but try to destroy him. All this party has done is destroying our democratic system. They have brought such division and unrest to a once beloved and unified country. In doing what they have attempted to do, they and the biased left-wing media are destroying this country, and it doesn’t seem like they will give up until it is destroyed. Their candidate for president can’t even complete a sentence without stumbling all over himself. He is done politically and he won’t give up, as won’t his cohorts in the Democratic Party.
Their hatred and yours of our president are abhorrent. We didn’t like Barack Obama, but the Republican Party didn’t strive to attack and ruin him. We endured him for eight miserable years.
The Democrats call evil good and good evil. I didn’t think I would live long enough to see this hatred. Instead of hatred and lies, why don’t you and your party pray for this president and this country? Heaven help us for what we have become. I see what you tried to do to Brett Kavanaugh when he was chosen for the Supreme Court. You tried this too with Clarence Thomas. Have you no shame?
I don’t hate your party. I pray for you. However, I hate what you are doing to this country and to this president of ours.
Shirley Ruser
Ogallala
