Dems deny what Trump has done right
I’m thankful that Nebraskans are generally tough, resilient and reasonable as demonstrated by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ carefully measured response to this crisis, relying on individual responsibility.
When President Trump initiated the first travel restrictions 10 days after the first known case in our country, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ridiculed the ban, calling it xenophobic and fearmongering, while the rest of the Democrats and media were too preoccupied with trying to impeach the president to even notice. Yet months later the do-nothing Democrats and media want to investigate the president for not acting soon enough, and given Biden’s initial reaction, how soon do you honestly think he would have reacted?
President Trump then made another good move by putting the very capable Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the largest war effort since WWII, and I’m proud of the way that so many American people have really stepped up. You have to know that if President Trump came up with a cure for cancer, the Democrats would try to impeach him for taking so long to do it. I hope Nebraskans will open their eyes to the fact that the Democrats’ Green New Deal would decimate our great agricultural state just as socialism would decimate our God-given freedoms.
Robbin Ashburn
North Platte
