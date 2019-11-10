The same thing is happening now to the residents/voters/taxpayers who live near the proposed project at West A and Lakeview Boulevard that happened to the residents/voters/taxpayers who were affected by the West Philip and Dixie Avenue project. The same people are stepping forward to tell the Planning Commission and City Council what North Platte needs. In September 2018, real estate agents and hospital management told whoever would listen that North Platte has a severe housing shortage and they know what type of houses need to be built. No one living by the project supported it as proposed; they were not opposed to it, they were just opposed to the lowering of the zoning from R1 to R2.
The real estate agents said of the 100-plus homes for sale that they were not what their buyers were looking for. The CEO of the hospital said he could hire 300 people, but the houses were not what people were looking for; another hospital officer told the Planning Commission and City Council that she had interviewed potential employees and they said they wanted small houses and postage-stamp sized lots; thus the West Philip and Dixie project was handed to us. Dancer Properties LLC immediately started four houses, small houses on small lots. A year has passed and of the four houses built, one is occupied and the others have been reduced in price to try to sell them. At the same time but directly across the street, a local building contractor was building three houses to R1 zoning standards, larger houses and larger lots; of the three houses he built, all were sold and taxpayers are now living in them.
This is the same scenario happening, just a different year. (Great Plains Health CEO) Mel McNea is telling you what they need, (GPH Chief Development Officer) Fiona Libsack is telling you what potential employees want, and (real estate agent) Nancy Faulhaber is offering firsthand comments from four hospital recruits she talked to. This is almost the same thing these three told you a year ago, but maybe this year it will be true. Our experience proved to us that dealing with the city planner, Planning Commission and City Council was a waste of effort as their votes were cast before they gave us a chance. We hope they will be more receptive to the residents who will be affected by their votes this year.
Tom Phifer
North Platte
