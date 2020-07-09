I read Roger Green’s letter, “The American Republic is fragile” (July 4) with interest, but came away very disappointed. He gave us the same old “Trump is stupid and evil” screed. Instead I hoped he would give us just one reason to vote for dopey “you know the thing” Biden. He didn’t. He went on to accuse President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr of distorting facts. What gall, after three years of Democrats and their minions in the bowels of the State Department and the Department of Justice lying to the courts and the American people about Russian collusion. And then blaming Trump for Russians putting a bounty on our servicemen. So what do the Democrats have to offer? “Brown shirts” breaking glass, destroying public and private property, destroying the lives and businesses of those who hold a different worldview. Turning the right to free speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of religion on its head. To lead us down the road to serfdom; destroying America and turning it into a Marxist nightmare.
Ron Guthrie
Ogallala
