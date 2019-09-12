That which does not kill you makes you stronger.
This is a response to the article about the UNO professor’s visit to Mullen (Telegraph, Sept. 5.) What a political farce! I, with all my heart, believe that Deb Cox had a right to be concerned about this woman who proudly puts her race, religion and sexual preference before her. As I started to read this way-overblown article I kept thinking, what was her purpose in going to Mullen? This was a very small part of her agenda, I believe; like a lot of “high profile” Muslims in today’s atmosphere, she just wanted to call attention to herself and her “personal” causes. If she felt threatened by a few Facebook postings she should have stayed home or bucked up (as my mother used to say to me as a child when I felt threatened or bullied by my peers), and gone on with her business. I fear that she better brace herself, as she is going to confront this type of attitude many times in her life, if she continues to make her personal choices more important over the topic of her speech. Just a little addition, I am older and have lived in the Midwest my whole life and adore the people (and their differences) around me. It is what you make of life; don’t expect other people to change for you.
Lora Bevington
North Platte
