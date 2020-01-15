There are many things in our world today that are not only harmful to our bodies but also harmful to our future. One of these many things is the use of e-cigarettes and vaping.
An estimated 3.45 million American high school students have used an e-cigarette or another type of vaping device.
Experts have proven that vaping does cause severe damage to lungs and it slows development of the teenage brain. It also affects their memory, concentration, learning, self-control, attention and mood. People who vape risk a serious nicotine addiction. Beyond all of this, vaping can cause the death of an otherwise healthy young person.
With all of these harmful effects of vaping, the main questions are still left to be answered. Why are high schoolers and people of all ages using e-cigarettes and vaping? Do they think that the harmful side effects will not happen to them? Do they think that they could not die from it? These are the questions that we not only need to be asking ourselves if we are guilty of using but also ask those around us.
Vaping is a rapidly growing epidemic in our nation that is threatening the future of millions.
Ellery Simpson
Maxwell
