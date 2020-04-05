As we continue to experience this viral pandemic, it is time to look forward to our upcoming primary and general elections. We need to remember that these elections do not impact just our national leadership, they also decide our state and local leadership for the foreseeable future.
Not only will we be electing a president, and members of Congress, we will also be electing county commissioners, a city mayor and city council members. In this time of crisis, we would be remiss if we did not cast our votes. It is time for all of us to ensure our ability to vote by absentee voting.
If you don’t currently have the ability to absentee vote, you need to ensure that you can vote in this manner. County Clerk Becky Rossell should be complimented in providing the necessary information to absentee vote in her article in the Telegraph. Listen to what the County Clerk’s Office tells you about the timelines to request an absentee ballot, and then request a ballot that allows you to absentee vote. Please don’t swamp them with phone calls. You can check their website for the necessary information (co.lincoln.ne.us/election-commission). Be sure to pay attention for any additional information concerning absentee voting.
Regardless of your political affiliation, I believe your vote is just as important as my vote. This is one of our most important freedoms, if we do not vote, we give up our right to remain a democracy.
Michael Cook
North Platte
