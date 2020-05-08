Biblical history is today’s prophecy. In several areas, this is certainly coming true in our day: the coronavirus, staying in our homes, the United States census and 2020 Passover.
“When you take a census of the Israelites according to their number, then each man is to pay a ransom for his life to the Lord, so that there will be no plague among them when you number them.” — Exodus 30:12.
» This global coronavirus could be classified as a plague as when Israel left Egypt.
» Stay-at-home order: Israel was ordered not to come out until the plague passed over.
» “Census” is to take a counting. God ordered a census of the people.
» Passover, commemorating the death, burial and resurrection, is when our ransom was paid in full.
Each week many read a portion of the Torah, the instruction and teaching of God. The week that the United States sent out the census notices was the week that Exodus 30:12 was read.
“What exists now is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done; there is nothing new on earth.” — Ecclesiastes 1:9
I am not a date setter but an event watcher, and these four events took place 3,500 years ago and now in 2020. These are triggering events where God is blowing the shofar.
Prophetically speaking, the “end of the exile.”
Leota Kleewein
North Platte
