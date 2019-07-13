To answer Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, July 5),
The only thing we agree on is having the right to your own opinion. But don’t think dishing it out only comes from Democrats. You start by categorizing Ron Holscher as a socialist; that’s your opinion and he probably has an opinion on what he thinks of you.
I have no problem with people’s opinions so long as they tell the whole truth and don’t distort the facts. But that seems to be a big problem with Donald Trump and his fervent supporters like Fox News and other conservative commentators.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady