To Ruth Swoboda (letter to the editor, Dec. 14),
It wasn’t the president’s lawyers that the Democrats wanted to subpoena, it was Don McGahn, Michael Ellis, John Eisenberg, Mick Mulvaney, Brian McCormack, Robert Blair, Mike Pompeo and others, none of whom are Trump’s lawyers. So don’t try to pass obstruction off as attorney-client privilege.
There has been no proof of the charges against the FBI and CIA, just Fox News conspiracy theories. Rep. Devin Nunes has no facts or they would have come out when he was head of the House Intelligence Committee. As for Bill Barr’s findings, after he lied about what was in the Mueller report, I wouldn’t believe anything he says. He doesn’t represent the people or the Constitution, only Trump.
The House just passed the USMCA trade deal; what has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell passed?
Although Hillary Clinton was cleared of any wrongdoing concerning Benghazi, it’s sad that four people died. Tell me how many thousands of Kurds, who were our allies, were killed because Trump pulled our troops out of Syria to please President Erdogan of Turkey. Oh, I guess they don’t count since they weren’t Americans.
If you think the Democrats get the Nobel Prize for hypocrisy, then you don’t know the meaning of the word, only the Fox News interpretation.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.