I noticed that President Trump’s thumbs-up for Ben Sasse for Senate last September (Sasse went with hat in hand early!) noted his record of supporting the military. That is kind of code for me. To borrow from Nancy Pelosi, a glass of water with an R on it would be a good supporter for the military.
I voted for Sasse last time around and, in a word, he has been disappointing. When the 2016 election was a nail biter, he vocally suggested forming a third party to block Trump. Trump said early in an early 2016 tweet that “the great State of Nebraska can do much better than @BenSasse as your Senator.” That Trump gave him a nod now reflects, I think, more a nod to the 33 points Sasse won by in his first-term election. But Sasse left Nebraska with no one on the Agriculture Committee because it just wasn’t his thing. (Not sure what his thing is, but nothing stands out to me ...). If you want a vote in Agriculture, you have to be on the committee, and Sasse wasn’t. I’ve been told he asked for and got a recent appointment in the few months he has been shoring up his base for the election, while he also orchestrated a floor vote on an abortion bill, leading the charge to nowhere since the bill has been defeated numerous times ... but great optics for him.
I’m not a political mouthpiece. I represent myself. But I’m a retired military officer and I wish I had a dime for every politician who said they were pro-military. We don’t vote as a bloc, but the surest way to know we are supported is to check the military service of the candidate. Sasse has none. Matt Innis, who is also a dedicated pro-life advocate, served eight years at home and deployed in the Marine Corps.
Check his website at mattinnis4senate.com and I think you’ll agree he is ready to work for Nebraska and he doesn’t do optics or run an expensive, empty bus all over, pretending to be in the parade. If you can, talk with Matt Innis. He is inspiring and he loves this country. He is pro-Trump and very well informed. Like all great Marines, what you see is what you get, and if it’s wrong, he’ll fix it. Please vote Matt Innis May 12.
Deb Bertrand
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.