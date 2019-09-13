It seems as though readers of The Telegraph can’t go more than a day or two without seeing a story about some project that is progressing due to the efforts of Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Chamber.
We are seeing great strides in addressing housing issues that have been left unattended for years. We see commercial development that did not seem possible until recently. Issues such as the Pawnee Hotel are finally being addressed.
The difference he has made in this community and area since he arrived here has been remarkable. It has been difficult work, but the benefits of Person’s efforts are being seen almost daily now.
David and Judy Pederson
North Platte
