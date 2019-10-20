Why is gas in Ogallala 16 cents a gallon cheaper than here in North Platte? We came back from Colorado and needed gas when we got to Ogallala, so I bought there. It was cheaper there than the same kind of gas (87 octane) was when we got back to North Platte.
Two weeks prior to that, I came through Ogallala and it was 21-22 cents a gallon cheaper. Guess our gas station owners never heard about “volume sales.” Walmart family became billionaires by selling the most, not at the highest price in town. A day after oil prices jumped $8 a barrel, our gas prices jumped 20 cents a gallon. When the oil prices dropped the same amount, our price dropped 5 cents a gallon a couple of days later, then 1 cent after oil dropped another dollar.
The greed is rampant in North Platte as usual.
To the Nebraskaland Days Board, you can do better too. The drink and food prices charged at the rodeo and concerts are way out of line. I heard lots of complaints when I went to the rodeo about drink prices — $5-6 for a beer, $3-4 for soda — and most food vendors were out of line too. I had a piece of pizza and it was $5, so that’s $40 for an eight-slice pizza. Give me a break!
The rodeo tickets are fair for three hours of entertainment, so why do you allow the vendors to gouge everyone? Well, we’re one of the leaders in the state in taxes, gas prices, why not in entertainment too?
The “cash cow” will dry up soon, with Union Pacific layoffs recently and more to come with a “hatchet man” as president there. Union Pacific leaders will do all they can to make stockholders money, but it will backfire when they run out of people to keep trains running and lose business. The railroad gold mine in North Platte will end. The housing market is already seeing it. Businesses beware.
Jim A. Jackson
North Platte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.