Mike (Michael Cook, letter to the editor, May 9), I am not sure you have this right yet. Trump has just named a new head of the Postal Service, Louis DeJoy, who had his own shipping company, New Breed Logistics (a successful company with over 9,000 employees), after the last Postmaster General Megan Brennan retired. The reason he opposes “free” shipping for Amazon, Ebay and other online businesses (Walmart has its own shipping) is the deals that have been made there are putting a strain on the Postal Service as a business. Frankly, they have been losing money for years and then made these bad deals thinking they would recover. In addition, Congress has approved letting the USPS borrow up to $10 billion to help them get back on their feet. I am not sure they are salvageable, but let’s give the new postmaster a chance. Please don’t forget that Trump donates any salary he makes back to U.S. departments (like the Park Service) every year, he doesn’t keep a penny! If he were in this for the money, don’t you think he would at least keep his salary?
Lora Bevington
North Platte
