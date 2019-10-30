I would like to thank all the wonderful people who came to my rescue.
I fell in the Walmart parking lot Oct. 16. Several people came to try to help my daughter get me up.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the good Samaritans, the employees of Walmart and the boys on the rescue unit. There are so many wonderful people in North Platte.
Phyllis Zeigler
North Platte
