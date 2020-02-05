The all-volunteer crew at Grace Ministries Food Pantry at 114 East C St. sends our thanks to everyone in the North Platte area for your donations of food and funds! 2019 was a big year once again. We served well over 3.500 people in 2019, giving each of them about a week’s worth of food.
Grace Ministries runs entirely on donations of food and monetary gifts. In 2019 we gave out nearly 5,000 pounds of frozen meat, 6,500 loaves of bread, 1,200 pounds of butter or margarine and over 50,000 nonperishable food items. About 2 tons of fresh produce and thousands of servings of dairy items were also given to those in need.
A wonderful blessing came to us this year from the Nebraska Extension master gardeners who grew and donated over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce. We continue to be very thankful for the food items donated by the Walmart Distribution Center as well. North Platte and the surrounding area continued to support dozens of food drives for which we were thankful, and donations of everything from a handful of pennies to pickup loads of food enabled us to do the work that we do.
Our volunteers bless us each day with their commitment to feeding the hungry. Grace Ministries is owned and operated by the congregation of First Presbyterian Church, but we welcome much help from the congregations of First Baptist, First Evangelical Lutheran, First Methodist, as well as the gentlemen from the Masonic Lodge. Our volunteers logged over 3,500 hours, unloading trucks, organizing shelves, filling bags, buying food, keeping records and assisting our customers.
Thank you all for your continued support. As long as there is a need, we plan to be here to help.
Leigh Henline
First Presbyterian Church
Grace Ministries Food Pantry
