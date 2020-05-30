To the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation Board of Directors:
Grace Ministries Food Pantry wishes to thank the board, Director Eric Seacrest and staff for the recent financial grant in support of our efforts to provide food for those in need in our community.
With this grant, the foundation continues to partner in the fight against hunger in our area, and together, helps us lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you!
Dean Kurth, director,
and volunteers
at Grace Ministries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.