Some Telegraph readers may recall an opinion letter I wrote approximately a month and a half ago protesting what I considered biased and distasteful political cartoons printed on the paper’s editorial page. In that same letter, I promised to drop my subscription in protest of the extreme partisanship and lack of objectivity found in that highly important part of the paper.
Fortunately, my e-paper has not expired yet and I was able to read the guest column written by local North Platte attorney Jim Paloucek entitled “History will judge silence.” His fitting, always relevant and well-researched discussion of personal and civic apathy needs to be reprinted over and over again to remind Americans that standing by, doing nothing and saying nothing when injustices occur is unacceptable, even immoral.
Yes, to quote an oft-used cliche, “It alone was worth the price of admission,” I rescind my promise to drop my subscription to the North Platte Telegraph. The “it” meaning columns by Jim Paloucek, Eugene Robinson and Ann McFeatters are just too engaging, informative, relevant and important to part with.
Ron Holscher
Ogallala