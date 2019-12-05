This is a response to a letter from a lady living in Sutherland who wrote last week (Telegraph, Nov. 24). How does that work when someone tells someone, who told someone, that heard something from a phone conversation, that you had committed a felony and you were arrested but there was no evidence, no witnesses, only hearsay. This is only one example of what is happening to our duly elected president on a daily basis.
So much money has been wasted on three years of false allegations that we could have had a wall of protection that is necessary for all civilized societies.
When we vote, we hope that we will receive honest representation. However, when we see self-appointed pay raises, retirement benefits and the free health care, many of us honest tax-paying people wonder why we work, as illegal immigrants get these benefits freely. Also, we have Joe and Hunter Biden committing crimes and they seem to be walking away from any persecution from the left. We must vote the swamp out of office!
Louis Kleewein
North Platte
