In Sunday’s paper, Jeff Rosenthal (letter to the editor, May 3) accuses me of being biased because I pointed out some of President Trump’s missteps and false claims. He says my facts are misleading or wrong without saying why. He states his opinion without backing his argument with facts.
Then he suggests you go to the Heritage Foundation website to get the truth, without pointing out that the Heritage Foundation is one of the most biased right-wing-leaning organizations.
Many of the people in the Trump administration came with their recommendations, including Scott Pruitt, Betsy DeVos and Rick Perry.
Over 60 Heritage Foundation employees and alumni have joined the Trump administration and Mr. Rosenthal wants you to believe you’re going to get the unbiased truth and facts from their website.
Mitchel Rickett
Brady
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.